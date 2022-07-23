NUBANK: See how to release your CARD LIMIT in advance through the app

O Nubank, one of the largest and most used digital banks in the country, offers several benefits to its customers, and one of them is the credit card, which has several advantages. However, many users question the limit initially released by fintech.

With that in mind, we’ve separated some tips for you to be able to release your credit card limit. It is possible to anticipate the payment of your monthly bill so you have access to your credit faster. See more below.

How to download the Nubank app?

the card of Nubank has release via app, available for Android and iOS. Here’s how to download it:

Access your mobile app store, either Play Store (Android) or Apple Store (iOS); Search for “Nubank” in the search bar; Click “Install” or “Get”; Wait for the download and register; Once this is done, wait for approval and request your card, if the option is available.

How to open an account at the institution?

After installing the application, click on the “Create an Account” option; Then, enter your personal data, such as full name, CPF, e-mail; Click on “Continue” to proceed with your account registration; When filling in all the requested fields, click on “Accept and continue” to confirm that you agree with the company’s privacy policy; Finally, wait for the account to be approved by email.

How to anticipate payment of the invoice?

by ticket

in the application of Nubanktap the “Credit Card” tab; Then click on the invoice you want to pay in advance; Choose the option “Pay invoice” where there is an illustration of a barcode; Now, indicate how much you want to pay, being a partial or total amount; Then, copy the barcode to pay with another account whose bank application is on your device or send the slip in PDF via email; Finally, pay the ticket. The amount can be cleared within 3 days.

By app (account balance)

In the Nubank application, select the “Account” option; Then click on “Pay”; Then choose the option “Pay card invoice”; Enter the amount you want to pay; Finally, select “continue” to confirm the operation.

It is worth mentioning that paying your invoice by the account balance releases the credit limit of the card instantly, since the payment via boleto can take up to 3 days to be processed.

Nubank launches Pix function on credit card

O Nubank announced on the 21st, the launch of its newest function, the pix on credit. With it, customers will be able to use their credit card limit to make transfers instantly.

In addition, the customer can pay the amount in a single installment or in up to 12 installments. According to fintech, the new feature allows the transfer of values ​​to individuals and also legal entities (companies).

For the recipients of the transactions, there is no difference as to the operation. Therefore, he receives the Pix normally in his account. The advantage is that the user can simulate the transfer before performing it.

What is the purpose of PIX in credit?

the creation of PIX on Credit will help customers who need to make a Pix, but unfortunately don’t have a bank account balance. In addition, the feature allows customers to concentrate their spending in one place.

If the news has not yet reached your application, try to update it in the store for your operating system.