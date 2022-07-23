Nubank: users complain that Pix is ​​offline this Friday (22)

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago

Users began to notice this Friday afternoon (22) certain problems making transfers via Pix on Nubank. The bank’s application even shows some customers an error message saying “Pix out of the air”.

According to Downdetector, complaints began to multiply as of 4 pm (Brasilia time). In addition to instant transfers, there were notifications about difficulties in logging in to the mobile app and internet banking operations.

The service that monitors internet applications found that the main complaints came from cities such as Porto Alegre, Curitiba, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Brasília.

Nubank

Subject on Twitter

The fall of Nubank’s Pix became a topic on Twitter, obviously. Many people used the platform to comment that they were unable to send money to friends and pay bills.

Check out some tweets on the subject below:

Explanations

O TecMundo contacted Nubank to check what was affecting Pix’s service. In a note, the bank said it regrets what happened and explained that “it is focused on resolving this issue as quickly and efficiently as possible”.

The company did not give further details, however, about what is causing the instability or when everything will return to normal.

*Article updated on 07/22/2022, at 17:10, with the note from Nubank.

