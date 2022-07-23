Nubank: users complain that Pix is ​​offline this Friday (22)

Users began to notice this Friday afternoon (22) certain problems making transfers via Pix on Nubank. The bank’s application even shows some customers an error message saying “Pix out of the air”.

According to Downdetector, complaints began to multiply as of 4 pm (Brasilia time). In addition to instant transfers, there were notifications about difficulties in logging in to the mobile app and internet banking operations.

The service that monitors internet applications found that the main complaints came from cities such as Porto Alegre, Curitiba, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Brasília.

Subject on Twitter

The fall of Nubank’s Pix became a topic on Twitter, obviously. Many people used the platform to comment that they were unable to send money to friends and pay bills.

Check out some tweets on the subject below:

The pix on the nubank app is down, I came here to see if it was just mine and everyone is complaining too! — Matheus? (@matheusmoraismp) July 22, 2022

Let’s go pix @nubank work right?!

My best wants her dindin — Boy From Aya (@jacques2002_) July 22, 2022

Like this #Nubank with the pix off the air? Glad my client was honest and came back to pay. pic.twitter.com/NaxgymsaSf — Emanuel Martins (@Emanuel50798659) July 22, 2022

@nubank my pix is ​​out of the air love, fix it there?? — Larii (@lariinasciment0) July 22, 2022

I’ve been trying for hours to send Pix from my @nubank and nothing works. Does anyone know what’s going on with Nubank and Pix today? —Stephan Reichenberger (@sreichenberger) July 22, 2022

anyone else with the pix da @nubank off air??? uff — Patty??? (@qissopatty) July 22, 2022

Explanations

O TecMundo contacted Nubank to check what was affecting Pix’s service. In a note, the bank said it regrets what happened and explained that “it is focused on resolving this issue as quickly and efficiently as possible”.

The company did not give further details, however, about what is causing the instability or when everything will return to normal.

*Article updated on 07/22/2022, at 17:10, with the note from Nubank.