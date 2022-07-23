Nubank’s Pix is ​​off the air and angers users

Users report that they are unable to PIX on Nubank this Friday (22). See below the image that appears for customers who try to make the operation:

According to downdetector, a significant amount of people are reporting problems in the last few minutes, 88% of them with the PIX. Check out the graphic:

Additionally, users are making complaints on Twitter and questioning the company:

https://twitter.com/shantijuu/status/1550554602470260736?s=20&t=LVsK1EJhqNwIhVYvDf9phQ

.@nubank locking a pix of 600 conto in payment on the street, with no option to cancel the transfer or confirm to the recipient. It was past time to close this account. — Capivaraz (@capivaraz) July 22, 2022

Nubank’s positioning

The fintech responded to its customers through twitter informing that the team is already working to solve the problem and asked them to update the app.

We’ve detected a flicker in the app, but don’t worry. We are already working to resolve it.

Any questions, call us on the phone 0800 608 6236, ok? — Nubank (@nubank) July 22, 2022

Ju, we have identified an oscillation in Pix transfers. But don’t worry, our team is already working to normalize. — Nubank (@nubank) July 22, 2022

It’s not like that, Lari, our team is already working to solve this oscillation. We are currently asking you to wait. — Nubank (@nubank) July 22, 2022

If you need to transfer money urgently and can’t wait for it to get back to normal, the TED tool can be used for that.

Image: Miguel Lagoa / Shutterstock.com