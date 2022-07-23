Nubank’s Pix is ​​off the air and angers users

Users report that they are unable to PIX on Nubank this Friday (22). See below the image that appears for customers who try to make the operation:
According to downdetector, a significant amount of people are reporting problems in the last few minutes, 88% of them with the PIX. Check out the graphic:
Additionally, users are making complaints on Twitter and questioning the company:
Nubank’s positioning
The fintech responded to its customers through twitter informing that the team is already working to solve the problem and asked them to update the app.
If you need to transfer money urgently and can’t wait for it to get back to normal, the TED tool can be used for that.
Image: Miguel Lagoa / Shutterstock.com