Oil production signals yet another dividend truck – Money Times

THE Petrobras (PETR4) released its oil production report and gas as expected by the market.

At around 1:00 pm, preferred shares rose 0.7% to R$29.22.

In all, the company produced 2.6 million barrels per day (bpd) of Petroleum and gas in the second quarter of 2022, down 5% over the same period, driven by platform stops.

Despite the retreat, analysts say that higher prices should compensate for lower production. That is, the Petrobras will publish yet another strong result, with cash generation and dividends.

Despite the retreat, analysts say that higher prices should compensate for lower production. That is, the Petrobras will publish yet another strong result, with cash generation and dividends.

In the view of Activate Investmentsa Petrobras reported good numbers, with emphasis on the evolution of the proportional share of the pre-salt in the company’s mix.

Refining supply, sales and production increased as a result of higher demand.

Also according to analyst Ilan Arbetman, the utilization factor of refineries remains high and reached 87% compared to 85% in the first quarter. In gas & energy, the hydrological improvement resulted in lower demand for electricity generation.

“As we expected, there was a reduction in volumes from Bolivia and a drop in LNG regasification, which should impact the sector’s results due to the greater need for imports”, he states.

He also states that, in general, despite the greater challenges in G&E, there is a good reception of the numbers due to the robustness presented in exploration & production and RTC.

Petrobras refining stands out

according to Itaú BBAthe production report was positive, but within expectations.

However, the market may welcome the high utilization rate of refineries in the quarter (reaching 97% by the end of June), which, combined with strong refining margins, is likely to boost results.

THE XP Investimentos also highlights this aspect and says that refineries continued to increase utilization rates, while the share of imports showed a divergent trend towards diesel and Gasoline.

“Regarding the financial results, we expect another solid quarter of cash generation and we project an Ebitda of US$ 16 billion (7% above the market consensus)”, he adds.

fat dividends

O BTG Pactual calculates that the company must disclose a dividend yield of up to 11% based on the last closing price and excluding any additional amount arising from non-recurring asset sales, in amounts that could reach R$38 million.

For the Bradesco BBItaking into account reported operating trends, the state-owned company could report an Ebitda of approximately R$85 billion in the first quarter, “which represents a solid improvement over the R$78 billion reported in the last quarter”.

“In addition, we expect another solid quarter in terms of cash generation, with a lot of dividends distributed (US$ 8.5 billion – 11 billion)”, he adds.

THE active recalls that investors should be aware if the company will announce a new distribution of earnings and what will be the initial message brought in the first presentation of results by Caio Paes de Andrade.

Buy Petrobras?

Analysts remain confident that the Petrobras will report another strong quarter, driven by an increase in average prices for the Brentbut only partially offset by a real stronger.

“The Ebitda margin from exploration and oil should remain solid (71%), while we expect healthy margins, despite not strictly following international price parity (since the company depletes its old inventories with lower costs)”, recalls the company. XP.

In the opinion of activealthough the forecasts point to weaker results in gas & energy, the impression is that the sales and production report, again, opens the way for the company to publish good numbers.

The recommendation is buy and a target price of BRL 41.

already the BTG Pactual maintains role neutrality.

“Remembering that over a longer horizon, there is little reason to believe that the long-awaited reclassification will take place considering that the company’s capital allocation and dividends could change significantly”, he says.

According to the consensus of Reuters, out of 11 analysts, eight recommend buy, three neutral and none have a sell indication. The average target price is R$39.

