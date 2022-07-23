Old man from Rio scolds Juma and threatens José Lucas in Pantanal

Until the old man from the river (Osmar Prado) is already losing patience with Juma (Alanis Guillen) in wetland. In the next chapters of the nine o’clock soap opera, the mystical entity will reprimand the heiress Marruá for the sudden change in plans, exchanging Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) for Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos) and leaving, pregnant, for the tapera, without giving her husband a chance to talk.

Revolted, the Velho do Rio fires his exclamations against Juma and threatens to act against José Lucas at the first opportunities, removing the chances of a fatal betrayal in the feuilleton, even more so after Jove confirms to José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) that his desire is to end the older brother’s life.

The obstacles in Jove and Juma’s marriage will be painful. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

The bloodlust will be more evident in Jove, and it will be up to his family to act quickly to prevent a tragedy from derailing the business, totally damaging the construction of decades started with Joventino’s impeccable work and ending a productive cycle with an impossible crime. to erase.

Obviously, José Leôncio is not going to let that happen and, despite claiming that he no longer takes sides with any of his children, the “Rei do Gado” will need to take a deep breath and work hard to restore family complicity, instead of attracting more and more internal conflicts. worrying.

The Velho do Rio will support Jove even after feeling betrayed by his grandson, who took a photo of the entity and traveled to the city just to develop the image. Meanwhile, José Lucas will try to take advantage of Juma’s mental confusion to get what he always wanted, until he is blocked by the legend in yet another intriguing scene in the serial.