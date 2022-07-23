On a visit to a gas station, Bolsonaro and ministers signal a further reduction in fuel

According to Adolfo Sachsida, head of the Mines and Energy portfolio, the drop in the total value should be around R$0.30

Ton Molina/Fotoarena/Estadão Content – 07/06/2022

Jair Bolsonaro, President of the Republic



The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the Ministers of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torresand Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsidavisited a gas station last Friday, the 22nd, to inspect compliance with the decree that obliges stations to set the price that was practiced in the sale of fuels one day before the creation of the law that set the ceiling on the collection of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS). The decree imposes a kind of price comparison for the consumer before and after the tax reduction. The chosen post was the one that started Operation Lava Jato.

Upon arriving at the site, Sachsida added that the government expects a further drop in fuel prices. This is because another decree was issued so that companies that work with fossil fuels can prove the acquisition of decarbonization credit only in 2023, reducing their costs at this time. “This measure has the potential to reduce up to more than R$ 0.10 in gasoline and diesel. Petrobras has already announced less R$0.20 of gasoline, with another R$0.10 of our measure, so there will be a reduction of up to almost R$0.30”, said the minister.

The president made a recommendation to the population, asking the population to keep the fuel invoices, as the government is considering moving a representation against gas stations that are not reducing the prices of goods despite the tax reduction. “The Northeast has the states that took the longest to comply with the legislation. This is where the most expensive fuels in Brazil are. So this pressure from us, I would like to count on the consumer protection agencies of the States, but when the State does not want to go down, it becomes more difficult to count. But let’s do our part, we’re promoting it, putting pressure on it, so that what’s not being collected from state and federal taxes doesn’t go to distributors or some gas stations. This difference has to stay with the consumer,” Bolsonaro said.

The president also informed that Brazil is in contact with several countries, and not just Russia, that sell diesel to verify the possibility of importation. He also commented on the conversation he had with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, this week. Bolsonaro said he heard Zelensky’s outburst, but that he will not move any type of sanction against Russia, maintaining the country’s neutrality in the face of the conflict in Eastern Europe. “I have spoken in the past with the chancellor of Turkey. I already had another conversation with President Putin, about 20 days ago. People are always aware of what is happening. You now have to put yourself in Zelensky’s shoes and in Putin’s shoes to see what is the best way out of this conflict. If I could solve it, I would have solved it already,” he commented.

Bolsonaro also took the opportunity to give more details about the visit he received from the brother of Marcelo Arruda, PT treasurer murdered in Paraná by a supporter of Bolsonarism. He said that Marcelo’s brother called his wife, who is an evangelical pastor, and that together they said a prayer. Bolsonaro also said he talked to the wife of military police officer Bruno Costa, who was murdered in Complexo do Alemão, in Rio de Janeiro, this week, in retaliation by bandits for a police operation in the community. When asked about phone calls to other family members of victims of this operation, who are now 19 in total, Bolsonaro said he could not make calls to the families of all the people who die in the country.

*With information from reporter Paola Cuenca