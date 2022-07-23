On loan from Flamengo to Sampaio, Gabriel Batista is free to sign a pre-contract | sampaio corrêa

On loan to Sampaio, Gabriel Batista is taking advantage of the moment of ownership in the tricolor goal, while also dividing the attention with the projection of his career for next year. That’s because since the beginning of this month, the 24-year-old goalkeeper is free to sign a pre-contract with any other team, without any financial compensation to Flamengo, a club with which he has a contract until the end of December.

Gabriel arrived in Bolivia Querida with the loan valid until the end of Serie B, but already knowing that the contract with the Carioca Rubro-Negro would end at the end of the year. Before landing in São Luís, the goalkeeper received some European football polls.

Clubs from Belgium and Finland made contact, but there was only one concrete proposal from Paços Ferreira, from Portugal. However, there was no agreement with Flamengo, who chose to loan the player to Sampaio.

In 2022, Gabriel appeared in just eight games as a starter in the season. At the beginning of the year, he didn’t have many opportunities. Only after the injury of the then holder Luiz Daniel, that goalkeeper won a sequence of four games in a row in Serie B, with prominence and good defenses in the last games against Vasco and Londrina, where in the latter he came to defend a penalty.

With both clubs coming to an end (Sampaio and Flamengo), the tendency is for Gabriel not to renew with the Rio de Janeiro club, as the player prioritizes a sequence as a starter. With the team from Maranhão, there are still no talks between the parties about a possible stay, for the club’s centenary year.

In Sampaio, Gabriel is only left with the sign of a project that favors both parties. As there is no sequence in the Tricolor, everything indicates that the path is a closed cycle at the end of the season in the Brazilian.

In this one, Gabriel Batista remains the starter in the goal of Sampaio against Sport, in the opening of the return of Series B. The match takes place in Castelão, with the ball rolling at 21:30.

