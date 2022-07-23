PagBank has 73 vacancies open; registration until today

This Friday, the 22nd, the deadline for applications for the internship program at PagBank. There are 73 opportunities and most of the vacancies are for low-income people. Check the requirements to participate and learn more details about the selection process.

Vacancies are in different areas. To participate, those interested must complete their studies between December 2023 and December 2024. In other words, you must have a good academic background and a strong desire to learn.

Internship at PagBank

It has opportunities in the areas of technology, product development, customer service, investments, commercial, financial, marketing and much more.

Unlike many positions available on the market today, PagBank’s internship program does not require candidates to be fluent in English.

According to PagBank, 50% of the vacancies are exclusive to low-income people. To prove this condition, the candidate must have studied the last years of basic education in a public school. If particular, that it has been with a full scholarship.

In addition to the opportunity to learn from PagBank professionals, the internship program offers transportation vouchers, medical assistance, an agreement with gyms and a grant.

During the internship program, selected candidates have the chance to work with agile methodologies on inspiring projects, as well as taking advantage of the opportunity to build and evolve their careers.

The selection process consists of the following steps: registration, online tests, online dynamics, online interview and Check-in. For the company, those interested in being part of the team need to have some characteristics. Among them, innovation, creativity, dynamism, teamwork and an entrepreneurial look.

On the other hand, PagBank guarantees to those selected an environment with a lot of innovation and learning. Thus, those interested in participating in the selection process must access the company’s careers page and follow the registration steps.

