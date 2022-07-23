Palmeiras and Red Bull Bragantino position themselves after accident with defender Renan

This Friday, defender Renan, who belongs to Palmeiras and is on loan to Red Bull Bragantino, was involved in an accident with a fatal victim on Alkindar Monteiro Junqueira Highway, in Bragança Paulista, in the interior of São Paulo. According to local police, the player refused to take a breathalyzer test and showed signs of intoxication. Both clubs showed up.

According to information provided by the agencies in the region, the 20-year-old collided his car with a 38-year-old motorcyclist, who died at the scene. With that, the athlete was sent to the Civil Police of Bragança to register the occurrence.

Palmeiras issued an official note saying that it sympathizes with the victim’s family, in addition to providing assistance, and that it is in contact with Red Bull Bragantino to have access to more details of the case.

– Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras received information this Friday morning about the car accident involving athlete Renan. The club is in contact with Red Bull Bragantino in order to follow the case closely and provide all necessary assistance to the victim’s family, with whom it sympathizes at this time of great sadness.

In the same way as Verdão, Red Bull Bragantino issued an official statement and said that it is following the case, in addition to showing solidarity with the victim’s family and providing assistance.

– Red Bull Bragantino received information this Friday morning about the car accident involving athlete Renan. The club is following the case closely and makes itself available to provide all necessary assistance to the authorities and the victim’s family, with whom it sympathizes at this time of great sadness.

Renan is on loan from Palmeiras – a club with which he has a contract until 2025 – to Massa Bruta since April this year, with a bond until the end of 2022. The defender was in Verdão since the under-13 categories and went up to the professional in 2020.