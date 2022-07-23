Palmeiras gives the final word and decides what to do with Renan after an accident in Bragança Paulista, says portal

This Friday (22), defender Renan was involved in a car accident and ended up resulting in a fatal victim. The fact happened in Bragança Paulista and the defender was booked and arrested for manslaughter. The athlete was on loan to Red Bull Bragantino, who decided to break the contract signed with palm treesagreed until the end of the current season.

However, Alviverde also took a stand and terminated Renan’s contract. The athlete’s bond with Palmeiras runs until 2025 and the Club is studying legal ways to terminate the contract, that is, the definition will come out after a legal analysis. The first measure taken by Verdão, as soon as it learned of the tragedy, was to issue a note and signal the victim’s family to be welcomed.

Renan refused to take the breathalyzer test and the investigation of the case pointed to signs of intoxication of the player. He had his license suspended. Both Red Bull Bragantino and Palmeiras evaluated the case as extremely serious so that they could continue with the professional in their respective squads. The information is from the Nosso Palestra portal.

Renan is one of the jewels of the Palestinian base that stood out in 2020 and in this way they managed to get a place in the professional squad of Palmeiras. he was in Biggest Champion of Brazil since the under-15, he has stints with the Brazilian youth team. He was a reserve in the 2019 under-17 world champion team.