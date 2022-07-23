Palmeiras review Mano Menezes; coach’s departure started “new project” in the club | palm trees

After almost two years and eight months, Palmeiras and Mano Menezes will face each other this Sunday at Allianz Parque. The coach’s quick passage through the club in 2019 did not have a great sporting impact – it was only three months of bonding –, but the end of the marriage represented the beginning of several changes in Verdão. On and off the field.

In a press conference shortly after the defeat to Flamengo, that December 1, 2019, then president Maurício Galiotte went beyond the announcement of the departures of Mano Menezes and football director Alexandre Mattos. He charged players and promised a “new project”.

– A player to play at Palmeiras needs to have quality, fighting spirit, respect for the shirt and courage. This change will also occur in relation to the squad. Let’s start a new stage – said the leader, who remained in office until the end of last year.

Mano Menezes, Palmeiras coach

In fact, a lot has changed at Palmeiras since then. Of the 23 athletes listed for the game that marked Mano Menezes do Verdão’s farewell, only five remain at the club: Marcos Rocha, Mayke, Luan, Dudu and Gustavo Scarpa.

The departures of the others took place at different times and for different reasons, but they show the reformulation through which the club has gone through in recent years: from the board now led by Anderson Barros to the young people promoted from the base and the technical command of Abel Ferreira, after a quick passage by Vanderlei Luxemburgo.

Previously active in the market and protagonist in the negotiations that took place in the country, Verdão managed to build the current champion base, but also inherited a debt with Crefisa today valued at more than R$ 100 million.

Currently, the football department’s policy is one-off signings. More renowned players gave space to athletes evaluated with technical and future market potential, mainly from South America.

On the field, the result was impressive. In 2020 and 2021, Verdão lived one of the most victorious chapters in its history, with results extended until the beginning of this season.

After the 2020 Paulistão won by Luxemburgo, Abel Ferreira’s team won five titles: two Libertadores (2020 and 2021), one Copa do Brasil (2020), one Recopa Sudamericana (2022) and one Paulistão (2022).

Palmeiras players party with the Recopa cup

Even eliminated in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, Verdão remains with chances in the Brasileirão and Libertadores. In the South American competition, they have a 100% success rate in the current campaign and compete with Atlético-MG for a spot in the semifinals.

For the national tournament, Abel Ferreira’s team won the symbolic title of the first round with one round to spare.

Today with 36 points, four ahead of Atlético-MG and Corinthians, Palmeiras tries to extend the gap in first place in this Sunday’s match, against Internacional de Mano Menezes. The Colorado coach could even have faced Verdão at Allianz Parque in 2020, but, at the time in Bahia, he was replaced by assistant Sidnei Lobo in the Palmeiras victory by 3-0 because of a suspension for the third yellow card.

Mano commanded Verdão in 20 games and had 11 wins, five draws and four defeats. Today at the Rio Grande do Sul club, he occupies the sixth position in the Brasileirão, with 30 points.

Mano was at Allianz Parque in 2020, but did not command Bahia against Verdão

