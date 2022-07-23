Pantanal: Jove shows José Leôncio a photo of Velho do Rio, but is ‘betrayed’ by detail and leaves his father perplexed: “I don’t know how to explain it”

After marrying Juma, the aspiring pawn will turn his attention to the mission of proving to his father that Velho do Rio and Joventino are the same person.

In the next chapters of wetland, Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) is going to ‘get the donkeys in the water’. In a sequence scheduled to air from next week, José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) will question his son about the photo he took of the old man from the river (Osmar Prado), without the permission of the mystical being.

According to columnist André Romano, from TV Observatory, the farmer will demand the image of his friend’s Juma (Alanis Guillen). “If you took such a risk to bring me this portrait, I have the right to see it! More… Where’s that damn Old Man?“, asks the businessman.

However, the city boy will not be able to prove to the rancher that the nature protector is Joventino, his father disappeared. “He was supposed to be right here! I don’t know, father. He was here when I took the picture… But it looks like it turned to light… This white aura. I do not know how to explain. Of all the photos and all the movies I’ve developed this is the only one where this happened“, will lament the brother of Zé Lucas (Irandhir Santos) and Tadeu (José Loreto).

Also according to Romano, Filó’s companion (Dira Paes) will be desolate and will go back to believing that the old man is a fake. Annoyed, the pantaneiro will end the conversation with Irma’s nephew (Camila Morgado), but will not throw away the mysterious photograph.