Parents subject 4-month-old baby to laser treatment to remove birthmarks and are criticized

You parents of a baby who was born with marks on his face had to resort to laser treatment when the son was just Four months of life. The decision has many people on social media calling Brooke Atkins, 33, and Kewene Wallace, 27, a “monsters”.

Kingsley was born in January in Sydney (Australia). The parents were soon told that their son had a rare disease. The baby had a big mark covering half of her face. The mark is also known as a port-wine stain and is generally harmless. However, if the stain is on the face and over the eyes, it is usually associated with the glaucoma and a rare neurological disorder called Sturge Weber Syndromea condition that causes seizures and other disabilities, while glaucoma affects vision and can cause blindness.

According to the mother’s account, the doctors said that Kingsley is affected by the two conditions. On May 31, Brooke and Kewene made the difficult decision to have their son undergo laser treatment.

“The problem with port wine stains is that they are progressive, meaning they will change and darken over time. They can develop a cobblestone appearance, with raised bumps, ridges and the risk of vascular blisters, with dangerous bleeding”commented the mother, according to “Sun”. “Once a port wine stain reaches this stage, it is often very difficult to treat and the laser has almost no effect as the skin is already so badly damaged. The aim of laser treatments is not to ‘remove’ the stain. birthmark, but rather keep the skin healthy, to prevent further damage to the area”she added.

There was no alternative, according to the parents. But even so, the two were attacked on social media.

“Don’t think I would laser my baby”posted a netizen.

“That birthmark is barely visible, what you’re doing to it is horrible, it’s more for you than it is for him”criticized another.

Brooke and Kewene with the couple’s other daughter Photo: Playback/Facebook

Brooke, however, was relieved by the positive messages, which were far more common than the criticisms:

“I just wish these people knew about the health issues related to these types of birthmarks before writing this stuff, that this was not for cosmetic reasons and that as parents this was the hardest decision we had to make. “

The result of the laser treatment was quite satisfactory. Now, the parents will have to follow Kingsley to see if the picture doesn’t evolve.

“The journey for our family has just begun and there is a long way to go, but let’s move forward!”she said confidently.