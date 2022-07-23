Parking lot is transformed into a street cinema in downtown SP; ‘We are doing the opposite’, says partner | Sao Paulo

Anyone passing by on the street imagines that another trendy bar has opened in downtown São Paulo. However, a ramp at the entrance of the property on Rua Araújo takes the visitor to the basement where a new tenant has settled: a movie theater, where there used to be a parking lot.

The opening of Cortina Cineclube, next Tuesday (26), marks the return of street cinemas to a region in which, in the past, they were the main attraction. Across the city, this type of theater is in decline: on Rua Augusta, a cinema that has existed for almost 30 years has been closed to make way for a new building, for example.

The downtown area where Cortina was installed came to be known as Cinelândia paulistana, for the large number of movie theaters it housed in the 1930s to 1950s. With the deterioration of the region, these rooms became churches, porn cinemas and parking lots.

“By transforming a parking lot into a movie theater, we are making a movement contrary to what is happening in the Center. This is very gratifying”, evaluates partner Marcelo Sarti.

“There is this inspiration of trying to bring back some of that aura of street cinema here in the Center, which has been lost. These initiatives only contribute to making the Center cooler, in this recovery movement. It is a region that has a very complicated security problem, but it is this type of initiative that gives people more peace of mind to move around here”, believes Sarti.

The film schedule, which was curated by Letícia Santinon, should change every 15 days and prioritize films that are not showing on the São Paulo circuit.

“The main difference in programming is that there is no obligation to choose films that are currently showing. The program will have only one movie that is on display: all the others are proposed independently of the logic of the cinemas, which exclusively show the news”, says another partner, Paulo Vidiz.

The schedule will also include shows and parties, always on Thursdays and Fridays – as the 80 seats in the room are foldable, the space can become a dance floor. Upstairs, there is also a bar with drinks prepared by Argentine mixologist Chula Barmaid and a menu designed by chefs Daniela França Pinto and Fernanda Camargo.

Cortina Cineclube partners visited more than 50 properties in the city of São Paulo in search of an address where they could install the cinema they planned to create.

The property chosen in the República region was the favorite, precisely because it is a parking lot, according to Marcelo Sarti.

“We saw right away that it had to be here, mainly because it is in a region of the Center that has everything to do with the project, because it was the old Cinelândia, where several cinemas became parking lots or evangelical churches”, says Sarti.

THE region had more than 30 cinemas in the 1960s, according to a survey by the São Paulo City Hall. The elegant spaces occupied buildings designed by internationally known architects and built with luxurious finishes.

With the decline of the Center, reinforced by the construction of the Elevado Presidente Costa e Silva, the “Minhocão”, in the 1970s, many changed their function and became bingos, evangelical churches, parking lots or began to show pornographic films.

One of those that lasted the longest was Cine Ipiranga, which showed commercial films until 2005. Designed by architect Rino Levi and opened in 1943, the cinema occupied the ground floor of a 22-story building in which there was a luxury hotel. After being closed for years, the space began to be used to store cars.

Among those still operating in the region is Cine Marabá, built in 1944 and acquired by the Multiplex Playarte network in 2009. building, with marble walls and crystal chandeliers, is listed as a historical heritageaccording to the criteria of the Municipal Council for the Preservation of Historical, Cultural and Environmental Heritage of the City of São Paulo (Conpresp).

Other rooms that continued to function were transferred to the control of the city hall, such as the Cine Olido, opened in 1957 and which operates within the gallery of the same name. However, with the Covid-19 pandemic, SPCine, the municipal agency responsible for managing these spaces, determined their closure to the public.

Currently, although commercial circuit rooms have returned to work at 100% capacity, and without the mandatory use of masks, 80% of São Paulo City Hall movie theaters are still closed – including Cine Olido, according to a survey by the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo”.

In addition to contemplating new and old films, the Cortina Cineclube’s programming should also include children’s films, in the Sunday sessions, and short film festivals, always on Tuesdays.

The biweekly agenda should be published on social media. In the opening week, between the 26th and 31st of July, screenings of “Cine Morocco”, a 2018 film that tells the story of refugees and immigrants who occupied the building of an old cinema in the region, and “A Viagem de Pedro”, starring Cauã Reymond and scheduled to debut on the commercial circuit in September.

Ticket prices will only be suggested: the customer can pay a higher or lower amount than the suggestion when making a purchase through the online sales platform used by Cortina. The shows and parties, however, will be sold at fixed prices.

“Tickets for the films will be reserved, sold online through Sympla, and at suggested prices. We have an operating cost, and we will invite people to collaborate with a value that covers this cost, but the person will be able to contribute with less”, said Sarti.

“This has to do with the fact that it is a film club, because it needs to be accessible. We want it to be a plural and diverse place”, he explained.

