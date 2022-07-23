Pecoraro counters ex, exposes fights and says she is “very explosive”

Victor Pecoraro spoke exclusively with the LeoDias column and countered statements made by Renata Muller on social media after the end of their marriage, announced earlier this week. The actor pointed out that the relationship was never based on respect, exposed consecutive fights and, once again, denied that Rayanne Morais was pivotal to the breakup.

According to Pecoraro, fights between him and Renata became frequent in the last years they were together, to the point where they were no longer able to talk in a friendly way. He classified his ex-wife as an “explosive” person and said that the two tried their best to maintain the relationship for their children.

“My separation is not related to a person, it is related to me and her [Renata]. As much as she says that we always loved each other, she never had respect. She had moments in our marriage where we went to extremes. For a few years now, we couldn’t even hear each other anymore, we just argued, one mistreated the other, she cursed, I responded, action and reaction… She, being a very explosive person, has no control over her language. , always said very strong things and I, due to the reaction, also retaliated, which ended up hurting each other a lot”, he said.

“It got to a point where I wanted to separate, we were holding this marriage for the children. This marriage was more a convenience of being together because one helped the other with the needs of the house and with the children, than really love”, continued Pecoraro.

Test

On social media, Renata Muller reported that she decided to “test” the actor’s willingness to maintain the relationship and sent him a message suggesting the end. “If she was testing, for me that was to make a decision, that’s when it all started [a separação]”, he countered.

second thoughts

At another point, Renata also pointed out that the casting of Rayanne Morais for a film with Pecoraro in the cast took place with “ulterior motives”. The actor refuted the statement and said that, at first, he would not even be part of the feature film.

“Actually, Rayanne was nominated to do the movie and I wasn’t going to do the movie because I was in The Farm. The movie didn’t happen [na época] on account of a payment from Ancine, which was delayed, and was [adiado para] this year. The director of the film preferred to cast me. She is saying that she already had intentions, I don’t know where she got that from, it’s not true”, defended Pecoraro.

The actor said that his involvement with Rayanne took place only after making the decision to put an end to the marriage after the “test” promoted by Renata.

“The day I got the message that she said she was testing me, I decided to put an end to it, I went to Rayanne and said: ‘I’m going to separate, I’m decided and I would like to start a new life with you’. She said ‘ok’ and that’s when it all started,” she explained.

Failure

Victor Pecoraro admitted that he was wrong to get involved with Rayanne before opening the game with Renata, since, although he had made the decision to separate, the breakup still needed to be finalized. “I didn’t really tell her, I could have, but I hid it because we were already in a fight, so it would be worse. It’s just that my not commenting was worse,” he noted.

family support

The actor also revealed that he had the support of his parents to end the marriage. “I talked to my parents, I said I wanted to separate, and they always supported me for having witnessed many of my fights with Renata”, he detailed.

