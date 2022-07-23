Petra Mattar opens the game and reveals if she ‘has sex for money’

Since you announced your profile on OnlyFans, Petra Mattar has been very successful with her sensual posts on the platform. However, many people still confuse things. This Friday (22), for example, an internet user wanted to know if Mauricio Mattar’s daughter ‘has sex for money’.

Through Instagram Stories, the famous answered the question: “No, thank God I don’t need that. I imagine the vision that each one has, but then that’s just what you think. I don’t have the stomach to be with someone I don’t want to be with, just for interest/money!”, explained.

Advertising Could not load ad

Petra Mattar was keen to point out that she doesn’t have sex for money and mentioned her OnlyFans: “This never! I speak on behalf of my sister, who is the little thing I love the most in this world: the only thing I have is the OF (and it was created in January), because to be honest, I’m not even kissing on the mouth lately and I I’ve never had sex with anyone I don’t know, I’ve never done anything for money and I never will.” finished.

Petra Mattar responds if she ‘has sex for money’ (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

What does Petra Mattar post on OnlyFans?

In another question, Petra Mattar was asked about the type of content she posts on OnlyFans. “Do you show everything on OnlyFans?”, wanted to know the follower. She then replied: “Everything I show is written in the page description”he wrote.

In case you were curious to know what Petra Mattar posts on the platform, let us know! In her profile description, the influencer made it clear what subscribers will be able to find on her website:

“Explicit content, exclusive photos and videos, professional, amateur, relaxed and self-portraits content.”said Petra. She also made it clear what she does not post on the social network: “You won’t find sex and masturbation videos here.”he added.

SEE MORE: 7 times Petra Mattar gave the talk with her sexy photos