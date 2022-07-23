Petra Mattar responds if she would have ‘sex for money’

The 28-year-old digital influencer Petra Mattar, a success on the adult content platform OnlyFans, countered a follower on a social network when asked if she has “sex for money”.

Through Instagram Stories, the digital influencer was direct when commenting if she has sex for money. “No, thank God I don’t need that. I imagine the vision that each one has, but then that’s just what you think. I don’t have the stomach to be with someone I don’t want to be with, just for interest and money”, she said.

Petra continued and claimed to only get involved with people she knows, in addition to confessing that she has not been kissing on the mouth in this period.

“That never! I speak on behalf of my sister, who is the little thing I love the most in this world. The only thing I have is OnlyFans, created in January, because to be honest I’m not even kissing on the mouth lately. And I’ve never had sex with anyone I don’t know, I’ve never done anything for money and I never will,” he wrote.

The young woman was also asked to smoke marijuana. “I didn’t smoke. Don’t give me that religion thing, please, each one with their belief, doing what they want”, she stressed.

When asked when she lost her virginity, Petra said she went with her first boyfriend, when she was 16. In the involvement with men, she prefers to date young men than old men.

In addition, Petra told how she deals with people always wanting to know about her intimacy with clueless questions. “That’s because the worst I don’t even answer. The world is clueless, right? I don’t even know how I put up with it”, she said.