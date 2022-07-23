PF searches against ‘Colombia’ and even finds ‘Indian birth record’

The Federal Police in Manaus executed this Friday 22 a search and seizure warrant against Rubens Dario da Silva Villar o’Colombia’ – appointed as a financier of illegal fishing in Vale do Javari and cited in the midst of investigations into the murder of indigenist Bruno Pereira and British journalist Dom Philips.

According to the investigators, the investigation was carried out within the scope of the investigation that investigates the use of a false document – Colombia was arrested in the act for presenting a false document to the police when he appeared at the PF police station to ‘deny involvement’ in the murder of Bruno and Dom .

During the search, the agents found ‘numerous documents with places of birth and different nationalities’, in addition to an ‘Administrative Registration of Indian Birth (RANI) where the investigated claims to have been born in the Boa Vista Indigenous Community, Boa Vista Indigenous Land, tribe indigenous Kokama’, says the PF.

“The facts show that the national deliberately uses the falsification of documents to obtain various benefits”, the corporation recorded in a note.

The search warrant against ‘Colombia’ was executed on the same day that the Federal Court in Amazonas placed Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, ‘Pelado’, Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, ‘Dos Santos’, and Jefferson da Silva Lima in the dock. , ‘Pelado da Dinha’, for the shooting murders of Bruno and Dom.

According to a complaint filed by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, the shots fired by the accused were aimed at the former Funai employee and the Briton’s death was “to ensure impunity for such a crime”.

In a 23-page piece, the Prosecutor’s Office indicated that the decision to kill Bruno ‘resulted from the fact that the victim took a photograph of Amarildo and his vessel’, stating that that was the ‘invader’s vessel’ – information contained in the confession of the fisherman. “A futile reason, therefore”, indicates the complaint in reference to the first qualifier of the crimes of homicide imputed to the accused trio.

However, according to the quote presented with the complaint, investigations into the case are continuing, ‘in order to clarify the authorship and participation of the other agents in the practice of hiding the corpses and the murder itself’.

The transfer, from Tabatinga to Manaus, of ‘Pelado’, ‘Dos Santos’ and ‘Pelado da Dinha’ was determined. The Federal Court granted a request from the Federal Police, with a favorable opinion from the Federal Public Ministry, pointing out that, in Tabatinga, there are ‘various problems, not only lack of vacancies, but also possible rescues’. In addition to the trio denounced by the MPF, the decision also reached ‘Colombia’.

According to the PF, ‘Dos Santos’ and ‘Pelado da Dinha’ will be transferred to Manaus this Saturday 23, with an estimated arrival date at 1:30 pm.