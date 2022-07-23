Photo motivated the murder of Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira

The murder of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenist Bruno Pereira in the Amazon in June was motivated by a photo of the vessel of their confessed murderers, the Public Ministry said on Friday (22).

“What motivated the murders was the fact that Bruno asked Dom to photograph the boat of the accused, which is classified by the MPF as a futile motive and can aggravate the sentence”, indicated the MP in a note.

On Thursday, the prosecution filed a complaint against Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira and Jefferson da Silva Lima, who confessed to the murder, and against Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, Amarildo’s brother and suspected of participating in the crime. The trio was charged with double homicide and concealment of a corpse at a court in Tabatinga, Amazonas.

“Bruno was killed with three shots, one of them in the back, without any possibility of defense, which also qualifies the crime. MPF.

The double homicide took place on June 5, when Phillips, 57, and Pereira, 41, were returning from an expedition in Vale do Javari, a remote place in the state of Amazonas and considered dangerous by the presence of drug traffickers and other criminals. .

Since the crime was committed, the police have pointed to illegal fishing on protected lands as the main hypothesis, an activity that Pereira was fighting. The Public Ministry said this Friday that there are “records of disagreements” between Pereira and Amarildo, known as Pelado, who is linked to this practice in indigenous territory.

A specialist in ancestral peoples and an employee for many years at Funai, Pereira was developing a project to help local indigenous people denounce the invasion of their lands and had received death threats for this work.

Phillips had lived in Brazil for 15 years and regularly collaborated with the British newspaper The Guardian. He traveled through Vale do Javari, guided by Pereira, and collected information for his book on environmental conservation.

