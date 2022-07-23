Pia shows concern about cramps in female players; Tamires projects Paraguay: “Now it’s decisive” | Brazilian Team

Geyse ended up leaving in the 14th minute of the second half of the 6-0 win over Peru this Thursday, at the Pascual Guerrero Stadium, for the last round of the first round of the Copa América. The player felt cramps in both calves and left the lawn on a stretcher. According to the team’s doctor, Nemi Sabeh, the athlete is not a problem for the next game. However, Pia regretted the cramps felt not only by the striker, but by other players in Brazil.

– We scored goals and didn’t concede. The four of the attack put pressure and scored goals. We created chances and the people behind didn’t have to defend much. But they suffered a lot of cramps and for us this is not very good, but we will see for the final stage – said Pia.

And the coach’s concern has to do with the new format that the Copa América is acquiring. Each game becomes eliminatory and Brazil’s next commitment is against Paraguay for the semifinals, next Tuesday, at 21:00 (Brasília time) – SporTV broadcasts live, ge follows in real time. Tamires comments that it will be necessary for the Selection to impose its rhythm from the beginning and be mentally strong for a game that is worth a place in the decision of the South American tournament and also the direct places in the World Cup and the Olympic Games.

– Now it’s decisive. I think what makes it more difficult here at the Copa América is that all the teams are very close against us. We need to keep the game idea for 90 minutes. Impose our game rhythm strategically and mentally be strong. All this makes a lot of difference in the mata mata. So I think this experience we can bring to the girls. It was something we talked about this game. It was a game that we were already classified, but it was worth a lot for the competitiveness that the team had to keep showing. He demonstrated this for us to continue showing in the knockout stage – stated Tamires.