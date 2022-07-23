Pink flash in the sky intrigues Australian city and reveals secret marijuana plantation

Abhishek Pratap

  • Tiffanie Turnbull
  • From BBC News in Sydney

Pink glow in Mildura's sky

Credit, Nikea Champion

photo caption,

Residents of Mildura City were confused by a pink glow in the sky

When a pink glow lit up the night sky over an Australian city this week, resident Tammy Szumowski says she wondered if the apocalypse had arrived.

“I was just being a nice mom and keeping my cool, telling the kids, ‘There’s nothing to worry about,'” she told the BBC.

“But in my head, I was wondering, what the hell is this?”

It was light emitted from a cannabis farm outside the city of Mildura in southeastern Australia.

