Pink flash in the sky intrigues Australian city, reveals secret marijuana plantation | Science

When a pink glow lit up the night sky over an Australian city this week, resident Tammy Szumowski says she wondered if the apocalypse had arrived.

“I was just being a nice mom and keeping my cool, telling the kids, ‘There’s nothing to worry about,'” she told the BBC.

“But in my head, I was wondering, what the hell is this?”

It was the light emitted from a cannabis farm on the outskirts of the city of Mildura in southeastern Australia.

But like other villagers who were stunned, Szumowski’s mind initially went elsewhere: an alien invasion? An asteroid?

“My mom was on the phone, and Dad in the background was saying, ‘I better hurry up and have my tea because the world is ending.’

“And Mom said, ‘What’s the point of having your tea if the world is ending?'”

Another resident, Nikea Champion, first thought it was a really bright red moon — before realizing that the light was coming from the ground.

“All these doomsday scenarios were going through my head,” she told the BBC.

“I was having a great Stranger Things moment — I was like: Vecna? Is that you?” she said, referring to the Netflix show’s villain.

Medical cannabis was legalized in Australia in 2016, but recreational use of the drug is prohibited.

There are few growing facilities, and their locations are secret for security reasons — which is no longer the case for this farm.

Reddish lights are used to help the crop grow. Usually, curtains that block the passage of light are lowered at dusk.

On Wednesday, they didn’t work, revealed a spokesman for manufacturer Cann Group.

And, because the night was overcast, the lights created that effect, which could be seen almost an hour from the installation.

“I thought it was funny… it could have been something a lot cooler, but basically it was just medical marijuana grow lights,” Champion said.

Szumowski said they also “had a good laugh”.

Despite her initial panic, she was impressed by the beauty of the light show: “I think it was great — they should do it more often.”