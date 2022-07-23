Pix app paying to answer questions? BRL 1.00 per ANSWER?

Recently, a famous Brazilian youtuber started promoting Noon. According to the influencer, the Pix app is paying R$1 for answers to questions. The proposal caught the attention of many people! After all, who wouldn’t want to make money online, without having to make any kind of effort or investment? According to youtubers, this is the premise of the Noon platform.

However, the public wants to know: does the app really pay? Or, on the other hand, is it just another virtual scam, created just to enrich developers and promoters? After all, to profit on the internet in 2022, you can’t be too careful. Thus, we explain below everything you need to know about the app. See how the platform works, how users can earn money and their trust level.

Noon App – How to download the Pix app?

First of all, it is important to explain how to find Noon App on the internet and how to download the platform. YouTubers claim that it is necessary to register via an invite link to start earning money. However, this is not true. Noon App is available for download from both Play Store and App Store. That is: the app works on cell phones with the Android operating system and Apple devices with iOS. On the Play Store alone, about 1 million people have already downloaded the app. In other words, the platform is quite popular.

How to make money on Noon? App pays on Pix?

Noon’s income generation process is much more complex than Brazilian youtubers claim. However, it is actually possible to earn R$1 for answering questions. After all, the app works with Sunflowers coins, and each one corresponds to R$ 1. To profit from the app, just participate in Collabs (interact with other users), activate community actions, and eventually exchange them for coins.

In the Noon app, the minimum withdrawal amount is BRL 50 (for Pix) and BRL 100 (for traditional bank transfers). Payments on Pix happen every week, always on Friday. However, to guarantee the withdrawal, it is necessary to make the request by Wednesday. In addition, at the time of transfer, only 70% of the amounts go to users. 15% goes back to the owners of the coins and, finally, the other 15% goes to cover the costs of the app.

Does Noon really pay? Is the app reliable?

On the Play Store, Noon secured a score of 4.1 (out of 5), considered average. User reviews, on the other hand, reveal that the app is reliable and actually pays. In the reviews, many people praise the idea of ​​the app, the functioning of the platform, the interaction between subscribers and the transparency of payments. Therefore, everything indicates that Noon is a good alternative for those who want to profit from the internet. Finally, see below for some comments and draw your own conclusions.

“A very different app from what we usually see out there. It is very nice to be able to comment, share our thoughts and opinions without fear of prejudice or disrespect from others. The interaction between people is very dynamic and fun. And best of all, we can still earn extra money from our comments!” – Dener.

“The app is easy to use, loads fast, doesn’t crash, I had no problem with page expired. It has a lot of activity, it’s direct in the application, regardless of receiving email warning. And best of all: the community welcomes you!” – Sheila.

If you still want to download the app and try your luck on the platform, the download is available at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=net.itsnoon.mobile.itsnoon and https://apps.apple.com/br/app/noonapp/id1471439609. That way, you don’t have to use the registration link that youtubers share.

Finally, Pronatec.pro.br DOES NOT guarantee payments or possible problems with websites, apps or games. Always research before downloading or accessing any platform on your mobile.