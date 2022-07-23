Pix reached 51 million keys in March

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Since it was launched in November 2020, Pix, the Central Bank’s instant transfer system, has become the darling of many people. And the service continues to attract more and more users. Proof of this is that, in March of this year, Pix reached a new record. Now, there are more than 51 million Pix keys registered. So, to learn more about the service, check out below.

In March, PIX reached 51 million keys. see the numbers

Thus, with the values ​​reached in March, the Pix service increased by 72% compared to the same month in 2021. The data were disclosed in a survey by Febraban, carried out by the company Deloitte. It is worth mentioning that, although correct, the research is different from some official statistics. That’s because as each individual can have up to five keys for each account, the Central Bank count comes with duplicity of information.

The survey also showed that not only did the number of Pix keys increase, but so did individual usage of the service. In March last year, only 2% of account holders had received more than 30 transfers via Pix. In March of this year, this proportion rose to 6%.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that, in general, this growth was concentrated in individuals. However, more companies are joining the service, and this number should rise even more from 2023. By this date, many companies will have already adapted to the service, and precisely because of this the number should increase.

Image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom / Shutterstock.com