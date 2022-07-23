Pizza delivery man braves flames and saves 5 kids from fire

Pizza delivery guy Nicholas Bostic was a hero! The young man risked his own life and saved 5 children in a house covered in flames. The case took place in Louisiana, United States and had a happy ending thanks to his courage.

The rescue took place on the 11th. The delivery man was passing by the street when he saw the fire quickly spreading through a house. With no phone to call the Fire Department, he didn’t think twice and faced the flames.

Despite suffering many burns and needing to be hospitalized, Nicholas is recovering thanks to the help of thousands of people, who are sending financial aid to cover hospital costs.

the rescue of children

At the sight of the fire, Nicholas immediately went in through the back door to see if anyone was in the house. After yelling several times and no one answering, he followed his intuition and decided to go to other rooms in the house.

Despite a lot of smoke and difficulty seeing, the young delivery man saw a 1 year old baby and 3 teenagers between 13 and 18 years old.

But does not stop there. After removing the children and teenagers from the house, he soon discovered that there was another child, aged 6, in one of the rooms.

Brave, he returned to the flames, which were stronger and higher, and saved the child. After rescuing her, he had to jump out of the window with her on his lap.

“I ran inside and looked under the beds and under the cupboards, but I couldn’t find her. When I got to the stairs, I heard a cry fading. I don’t know how to explain it, but it was as if I had accepted that I was probably going to die, there, that night”, commented Nicholas.

Delivery man is recovering

After the act of bravery, Nicholas had to be hospitalized because he suffered burns, cuts and lung damage from inhaling large amounts of smoke.

With the support of thousands of people, through a crowdfunding campaign, more than 545 thousand dollars were raised – almost 3 million reais. With this help, it was possible to cover all the costs of hospitalization and will have some money left over for the hero.

Reunion and tribute

Nicholas was reunited with the children and met their parents, David and Tiera Barrett, who were away when the fire broke out. When they returned, they found the children safe and healthy.

Once he is 100% recovered, Nicholas will be honored by the mayor and the local police chief.

Congratulations! What a brave boy!

With information from Hypeness