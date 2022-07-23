PM killed in Complexo do Alemo leaves two autistic children

At least 18 people died in the operation conducted jointly by the Military and Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro, in Complexo do Alemo, this Thursday (21). One of them was military police officer Cabo Bruno de Paulo Costa, 38 years old. He left a wife and two autistic children.
“My eldest son with severe autism, my 8 year old son with mild autism. A tragedy. I ask that people continue to pray for the family. I ask God for health and strength to be able to raise my two children who will need me”.
the operation
The works targeted a vehicle theft gang. According to the military, 43 motorcycles were seized.
“A .50 machine gun rifle was also seized, used to try to shoot down the aircraft during today’s actions, in addition to four more ca. 7.62 rifles, two pistols and 56 explosive devices that would be used against the teams”, informed the PM.
Also according to the police, some of the men who clashed wore uniforms similar to those of the Rio de Janeiro agents.