PM killed in Complexo do Alemo leaves two autistic children

Cabo Bruno de Paulo Costa, 38, died this Thursday (7/21) in a military operation in Rio de Janeiro. (photo: reproduction) At least 18 people died in the operation conducted jointly by the Military and Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro, in Complexo do Alemo, this Thursday (21). One of them was military police officer Cabo Bruno de Paulo Costa, 38 years old. He left a wife and two autistic children.

In an interview with UOL, the policeman’s wife, Lidia Costa, said that he loved the profession. “He was born for this. He was a paratrooper, [foi] for seven years. He was an army corporal, too. He always had a passion for militarism. Excellent military policeman, excellent corporal in the Army. Everyone is shocked, it didn’t sink in.” Lidia was at the Legal Medical Institute (IML) this Friday (22/7) to release her husband’s body. She asked for prayers for the family, especially to take care of the children with Disorder of the Autistic Spectrum (TEA). “My eldest son with severe autism, my 8 year old son with mild autism. A tragedy. I ask that people continue to pray for the family. I ask God for health and strength to be able to raise my two children who will need me”.

the operation

The works targeted a vehicle theft gang. According to the military, 43 motorcycles were seized.

“A .50 machine gun rifle was also seized, used to try to shoot down the aircraft during today’s actions, in addition to four more ca. 7.62 rifles, two pistols and 56 explosive devices that would be used against the teams”, informed the PM.

Also according to the police, some of the men who clashed wore uniforms similar to those of the Rio de Janeiro agents.