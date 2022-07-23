PM’s death indicates revenge action that left 17 dead

The chronology of yesterday’s operation in Complexo do Alemão indicates that the 16 civilian deaths took place as revenge by police troops for the death of PM Corporal Bruno de Paula Costa. Governor Cláudio Castro (PL) and the Civil and Military Police commands defended the agents’ actions.

According to the occurrence record obtained by the UOL, Costa was shot at 5:39 am, still at the beginning of the incursion of men from BOPE (Special Operations Battalion) and Core (Special Resources Coordination) in the communities of Complexo do Alemão. Working at the Nova Brasília UPP (Pacifying Police Unit), the PM was seriously injured during an attack by drug traffickers on the base.

The police officer was rescued immediately and was admitted already dead at the Getúlio Vargas State Hospital, in Penha, at 6 am, according to the unit. From then on, the violence of the police action intensified, according to reports from residents and activists who work in Complexo do Alemão.

escalation of violence

At 7 am, just over an hour after the policeman was shot, activist Raull Santiago, from Coletivo Papo Reto, reported that police officers were breaking into residents’ homes to use as a shooting platform.

“With that, people’s fear is that the operation will delve into the idea of ​​’operation revenge’, which ends up inflaming the thing even more and violating many residents in this chaos,” he wrote at the time.

Shortly after, around 8 am, Letícia Salles, 50, was shot inside a car on Estrada do Itararé, one of the accesses to Alemão. A resident of Recreio dos Bandeirantes, she visited her boyfriend and was accompanied by him and another relative. Leticia’s relatives claim that a policeman shot at the vehicle.

At around 10 am, with the news about the death toll still unknown, dozens of motorcycle taxi drivers protested at the entrances to the favela complex.

Only in the early afternoon bodies began to be removed by residents within the community. Covered with sheets, they were transported in an improvised way in cars and trucks and taken to the Alemão Emergency Care Unit (UPA).

Another data that corroborates the thesis of revenge is the number of weapons seized. Despite the PM claiming that 15 men were “suspected” of involvement with drug trafficking in the region and that they were killed in confrontation with the police, the operation ended with only seven weapons seized, five of them rifles.

In an interview with the press late yesterday afternoon, the Civil Police’s operational undersecretary, Ronaldo Oliveira, attributed the responsibility for the deaths to local traffic. “Unfortunately, they chose to target the police,” he said, adding that he would rather have arrested the suspects.

The PM stated, in a statement, that police officers were attacked at various points in Complexo do Alemão. Lieutenant Colonel Ivan Blaz, a spokesman for the corporation, said that the BOPE police officers ran out of ammunition within two hours of the incursion, due to the intensity of the clashes.

Previously, the Civil Police had informed that Roberto de Souza Quimer, 38, was one of the dead, but corrected the information at 6 pm today (22). O UOL updated all reports on the case with the correct information.

Record killings in revenge operations in 2021

experts heard by UOL point out that the dynamics reported during the operation in Complexo do Alemão is very similar to the most lethal action in the history of Rio de Janeiro, carried out by the Civil Police in May of last year in the Jacarezinho favela.

On that occasion, after an agent was killed right at the beginning of the incursion by drug traffickers, the police killed 27 people. There are indications that suspects were killed when they were unarmed and surrendered and at least one case in which one victim was proven innocent – a young man with a disability who was unable to carry a weapon, according to investigations by the Public Ministry.

A survey carried out by Geni (Grupo de Estudos de Novos Ilegalismos) at UFF (Universidade Federal Fluminense) showed that, in 2021, Rio recorded the highest number of deaths in police revenge actions — carried out after the death of police officers or attacks on units and police cars—in 14 years.

There were 47 deaths in 33 actions of this type — 27 of them in Jacarezinho. And the data indicate that 2022 may have a similar level of lethality. Until yesterday, 11 operations resulted in 21 deaths.

Researcher Daniel Hirata, coordinator of Geni/UFF, explains that this type of action has intensified in recent years due to the lack of control by the police.

“The so-called revenge operations tend to be much more lethal than the others. They are four times more lethal than those carried out to fulfill search and seizure warrants, according to our data. This clearly shows that if we already have difficulties in controlling the use of force, when a policeman dies it becomes practically impossible”, he evaluates.

“It is important to say that revenge operations are illegal. Police forces have to be prepared to act following the same protocols, even when there is a tragic situation such as the death of a police officer. This type of operation clearly demonstrates that there is no proper preparation and respect for protocols.”

Daniel Hirata, coordinator of Geni/UFF

Pablo Nunes, assistant coordinator of Cesec (Center for Studies on Security and Citizenship) at the Cândido Mendes University, highlights that this type of action is the opposite of the constitutional mission of the security forces.

“These operations have become more and more frequent. It is an old and recurring practice. When the police decide to pay with death for the death of a police officer, they are making it very clear that their actions will not be guided by the rule of law and compliance of the laws. When it poses itself as an agent of lethality to give an answer, it ends up, in a way, going in the opposite direction of its raison d’être, which is to guarantee compliance with the laws and protect citizens”, he criticizes.

“We do not in any way minimize the death of a police officer, it is something deeply challenging and that raises important questions from the point of view of public safety. But there are other means of responding than lethality. When the corporation decides to respond with death and violence to the death of a police officer, she herself is matching the forces that are outside the law.”

Pablo Nunes, assistant coordinator of Cesec

In a statement, Maria Laura Canineu, director of Human Rights Watch in Brazil, called for an independent investigation by the Public Ministry and the Federal Public Ministry to investigate the circumstances of the deaths.

“Investigation and accountability in cases of police abuse are essential to break the cycle of violence that puts residents and the police themselves at risk, with disastrous consequences for public safety,” he notes.