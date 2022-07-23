Polar bear asks villagers for help after sticking his tongue in a can of condensed milk – News

A polar bear has asked residents of a remote region of Siberia for help after getting a can of condensed milk stuck to his tongue. A video recorded in the Dikson region shows the animal with the item attached, as it approaches a house window.

The man tries to remove the item, but the lid has stuck to his tongue and it would be too painful to pull the can at the base of force.





To help the bear, a rescue team, led by specialist Svetlana Radionova, came on the scene. The group traveled about 3,400 km to reach the site, remove the can from the animal’s mouth and save it from death.





Svetlana herself gave information about the rescue on Telegram:





Still according to her, the animal was a “young female”, about “80 kg or 90 kg”. The mammal will be observed for a few days and then released, with about 50 kg of fish to help it regain weight.





The idea is to prevent him from becoming dependent on human help.



