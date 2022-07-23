Poliana, Leonardo’s wife, cites self-love after the singer kisses a fan

Poliana Rocha, Leonardo’s wife for 25 years, ended last night by posting a message about self-love on Instagram, where she is followed by 7.2 million people. “Don’t put your happiness in someone else’s responsibility,” wrote the journalist.

Yesterday, a video of Leonardo receiving a fan in the dressing room went viral. In the record, the fan hugs the singer and gives him a kiss on the mouth. Then an assistant runs to remove the red lipstick from the countryman’s mouth. The person filming asks for one more peck and the video is interrupted.

After the request, Leonardo even says: “No, no, I can’t. I have a wife at home”. After the video circulated through Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, some fans reported that the video was old, from ten years ago. In the pictures, the singer appears to be thinner than he is now.

Last night, hours before Poliana’s message, Leonardo’s wife appeared in the stories of Virginia, his daughter-in-law. Zé Felipe’s wife joked that her mother-in-law would go to a club in Goiânia with her mother and brother.

Poliana has already admitted Leonardo’s betrayals and says she got over it. The singer is the father of six children, only Zé Felipe with his current wife. Between the comings and goings of marriage, he had two children after Zé Felipe, Matheus Vargas and João Guilherme.

Zé Felipe’s mother has already been questioned by followers if Leonardo would have other women. She always replies that if she has it, she’d rather not know.

In one of the last interactions, Poliana even made fun of the alleged lovers. “I’m filled with love for myself. And if you know, tell her his finances are with me. Sorry!”