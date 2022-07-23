Police identify all suspects killed in the Complexo do Alemão operation; see list | Rio de Janeiro

Operation by military and civilian police in Complexo do Alemão ended with 17 dead, 15 of which were suspects and two were innocent. The following day, a resident also died, making it the 18th death in the community.Reginaldo Pimenta / Agência O Dia
2. Gabriel Farias da Silva, alias Biel – six criminal records for trafficking, association with drug trafficking, homicide, resistance and robbery. He had an outstanding arrest warrant.
3. Marcos Paulo Nascimento da Silva, aka Marquim – no criminal records
4. Bruno Neves Leal, aka Borro – two criminal notes for trafficking and association with drug trafficking. A fugitive from the penitentiary system with a pending arrest warrant.
5. Fernando Nascimento da Silva, alias Feio – two criminal records for drug trafficking and possession of a restricted-use firearm.
6. Emerson de Souza Teixeira, alias 2D or Familhão – seven criminal records for drug trafficking and association with drug trafficking, qualified damage, resistance and illegal possession of a firearm.
7. Wellington Moura da Silva Júnior, aka Zoinho – a note for theft as a juvenile delinquent.
8. Diego Barboza da Silva, alias DG – a criminal record for drug trafficking.
9. Luiz Cláudio Rozendo Lopes Júnior, aka Presuntinho and Marley – no criminal records.
10. Bruno Luiz Soares da Silva – two criminal records for trafficking and robbery.
11. Wanderlei Gomes de Lacerda – no criminal records.
12. Luan de Araujo Rosário – two criminal notes for robbery
13. Emerson José Costa Junior – no criminal records.
14. Jhonathan Vitor Ferreira Nunes – no criminal records.
15. Rafael Correia de Melo, alias Fafá or Fafal – pending arrest warrant for murder, in addition to criminal records for drug trafficking and criminal association. All in the State of Alagoas.
prisoners:
1. Hideraldo Alves, aka Esquilo or Crazy – fugitive criminal from the State of Pará. Rescued with the false identity of Adriano Castro Pires. He was recognized and arrested after intelligence work. He is suspected of having participated in the robbery of a jewelry store at the Village Mall in the West Zone.
2. Leonardo Guedes Calaça, aka Cabelinho – two criminal notes.
3. Leandro Batista Cruz – two criminal notes.
4. Paulo Jordan dos Santos Arruda – two criminal notes.
5. Nivaldo Luis Matas Cidrinho, alias NV – two criminal records.
Injured:
1. Lorran Teles Santos – no criminal notes. Admitted to the Getúlio Vargas State Hospital, in Penha, with a shot in the hip.