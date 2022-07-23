Police identify all suspects killed in the Complexo do Alemão operation; see list | Rio de Janeiro

Operation by military and civilian police in Complexo do Alemão ended with 17 dead, 15 of which were suspects and two were innocent. The following day, a resident also died, making it the 18th death in the community.Reginaldo Pimenta / Agência O Dia

Rio – On Saturday morning, the Civil Police released an updated list with the names of the 15 suspects killed in the Complexo do Alemão operation, in the North Zone of Rio. Among them, ten have criminal records. Two other innocent people also died during the operation, totaling 17 deaths in the fourth deadliest operation in the history of the state of Rio de Janeiro. The following day, a resident was also shot dead, the 18th death in the community in two days. The number of prisoners at the end of the action also increased. According to the agency, five were arrested, all with passages by the police, one being investigated for participating in the robbery of a jewelry store in the Village Mall, in the West Zone.