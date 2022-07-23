Power Rangers actor sentenced to death for double murder

Skylar Julius Deleon, left, before her gender transition, during a double murder trial (Photo: Robert Lachman/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Known for having starred in the TV series “Power Rangers”, John Julius Jacobson Jr.also known by his stage name Skylar Julius Deleon42 years old, was sentenced to death in California, United States, for double homicide.

The actor, who was never able to start his acting career, even after a small role in the series, began to commit crimes with his ex-wife, Jennifer Henderson. In 2004, they kidnapped the owners of a yacht valued at $435,000 and forced Thomas and Jackie Hawks to sign documents confirming they had sold the vessel to Deleon and his wife. Then they tied the couple to an anchor and threw them off the yacht. The bodies were never found.

The investigation process began after one of the accomplices confessed to the crime, which led to the arrest and, later, the confession of Deleon, who was eventually sentenced to death by lethal injection. However, as there is no death penalty in California, he will live the rest of his life on death row. His ex-wife received a life sentence.

In prison in 2009, Deleon revealed that she identified as a transgender woman: “I’m not attracted to men. But I want the surgery and I’m 100% sure I want it. But I only like women,” she said. The ABC News in season. Ten years later, he officially changed his name to Skylar Precious Deleon.