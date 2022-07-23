‘Power Rangers’ actor sentenced to death for double murder

Skylar Julius Deleon, 42, known for his role in the TV series “Power Rangers”, was sentenced to death in California, in the United States, for double murder.

With difficulty getting started in his career in the early 2000s and lack of money, the former actor decided to commit crimes in the company of his ex-wife, Jennifer Henderson. In the beginning, the two committed small thefts, however, in 2004, everything changed after meeting the couple Jackie Hawks and Thomas Hawks.

The former actor planned with Jennifer to carry out a major robbery on a yacht that the couple had put up for sale. During the closing meeting in Newport Beach, California, Skylar, his ex-wife and three other accomplices attacked the owners of the vessel, tied them up and threw them both into the sea. The bodies were never found.

Years later, one of the accomplices claimed to have committed the crime, also triggering the former actor’s confession. Now, because of the double murder, Skylar has been sentenced to death by lethal injection. However, due to the end of the death penalty in California, Skylar will live the rest of her life on death row. Jennifer received a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

In prison, the former actor changed his name and gender to Skylar Precious DeLeon. In addition, Skylar also receives hormone therapy to achieve a more feminine appearance.