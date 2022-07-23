‘Power Rangers’ Star Skyler Deleon Sentenced to Death for Double Murder in US

Known for the series “Power Rangers”, the actor Skylar Julius Deleon, 42, was sentenced to death for double murder in California (USA). With difficulty getting started in his career in the early 2000s and due to lack of money, he decided to commit crimes in the company of his ex-wife, Jennifer Henderson.

At first, the two committed petty thefts. However, in 2004, everything changed after meeting the couple. Jackie Hawks and Thomas Hawks. Skylar plotted with Jennifer to pull off a major heist on a yacht the couple had put up for sale.

During the meeting to close the deal in Newport Beach, California, the former actor, his ex-wife and three other accomplices attacked the owners of the vessel, tied them up and threw them both into the sea. The bodies were never found. The information is from Uol.

Name and gender change

Years later, one of the accomplices claimed to have committed the crime, also triggering the former actor’s confession. Now, on account of the double murder, Skylar was sentenced to death by lethal injection. However, due to the end of the death penalty in California, he will live the rest of his life on death row.

Jennifer, in turn, received a life sentence without the possibility of parole. In prison, the former actor changed his name and gender, and changed his name to Skylar Precious DeLeon. In addition, Skylar also receives hormone therapy to achieve a more feminine appearance.

