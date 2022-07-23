Prince George turns 9; see PHOTOS | World

Prince George, the eldest son of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, celebrates his 9th birthday on Friday (22 July). He is third in line to the throne of the United Kingdom.
He was born in 2013 at St Mary’s Hospital in London. At just one day old, George Alexander Louis was taken by his proud parents to meet the press. The crowd cheered wildly.
William told a reporter he was “very moved” and the Duchess said it was a “special moment”.
On October 23, three-month-old Prince George was baptized in a private service at the Chapel Royal inside St. James. The venue was a break from royal tradition, which normally sees high-profile royal christenings take place in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace.
The Chapel Royal was where the body of Princess Diana, who would be George’s grandmother, lay before her funeral.
See more photos of Prince George below:
Kate carries baby George in her arms after the christening ceremony – Photo: John Stillwell/Reuters
Prince William holds his son Prince George on October 23, 2013 — Photo: John Stillwell/Pool Photo via AP/Archive
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip pose with their great-grandchildren in a 2018 photo. From left to right: Prince George, Prince Louis (in the monarch’s lap), Princess Charlotte, Savannah Philips (back), Isla Philips, Lena Tindall (in the lap ) and Mia Tindall — Photo: Duchess of Cambridge/Personal Archive
Prince George on his first day at the nursery in January 2016 — Photo: Duchess of Cambridge
The then US President, Barack Obama, meets Prince George during a visit to Kensington Palace, London, in 2016 – Photo: Reproduction/Twitter/Kensington Palace
Prince William with Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George in Jordan in Autumn 2021 — Photo: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace/Handout via REUTERS
The 2016 photo shows Queen Elizabeth II with Princes Charles, William and George, next in line to the British throne. — Photo: Ranald Mackechnie/Buckingham Palace via AP
Kate and William leave St. Mary’s in London in 2013 with Prince George. The Duchess’s appearance, with her hair brushed and makeup, caused controversy for not portraying, supposedly, a postpartum reality. — Photo: Andrew Cowie / AFP
Prince George on the stairs of St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. He was a page at the wedding of his uncle, Prince Harry, to actress Meghan Markle – Photo: Brian Lawless/Pool via REUTERS
Prince George was a page at the wedding of his aunt Pippa Middleton (Photo: Justin Tallis/Poll/AFP/Arquivo)
Prince George in a photo released by the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, on July 21, the eve of his 8th birthday. George is third in line to the British throne. — Photo: The Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via Reuters