Rafaella Justus shows off her dream birthday party in the USA

The daughter of Tici Pinheiro and Justus, Rafaella Justus, celebrated her birthday in Miami

The girl Rafaella Justus blew out the candles for her 13 years this Thursday (21). She is the presenter’s daughter Ticiane Pinheiro and the businessman Roberto Justus. The former couple separated in 2013 when the heiress was just three years old.

Even with the end of the marriage, the famous value for a good socializing, in favor of the creation of Rafinha. The girl lives with her mother, stepfather and three-year-old sister. Tici is married to journalist César Tralli with whom she was the mother of little Manuella. The four live in a luxurious apartment in São Paulo.

on vacation from school, Rafaella Justus went on a trip with his father’s family. The businessman is married to the digital influencer, Ana Paula Siebert. The couple is out with their two-year-old daughter Vicky and Rafa. They are in the United States and have already passed through Miami, Florida, where the family has a luxury property. The quartet also took a tour of New York and met Luiza Justus, who lives in the city, and is also the famous’s daughter.

While on the tour, Rafa Justus had a birthday! From Brazil, Tici paid many tributes to her daughter. Technology gave that little help and mom was able to talk to her firstborn as soon as she turned 13 and life.

In the United States, the date could not go blank. Ana Paula organized a charming birthday party for her stepdaughter. The celebration took place at one of Florida’s water parks. The entire decoration in light colors featured balloons, flowers and flamingo decorations.

“Rafinha, today was all yours! And what a day! We are exhausted at home from running around the water park, even in the most extreme capsule in the park you went! What a strong girl you are becoming… I met you so young, you were 4 years old and today you reached 13… it went by so fast!!!”, captioned Justus’ wife.

Ana added: “You look beautiful, full of life and light! May God enlighten your way too much and may you be immensely happy. I’ll be here, ready, whenever you need me! I love you! Paula”. It didn’t take long for the stepdaughter to comment on the publication. “I love you! Thank you,” he replied. Rafaella Justus.

