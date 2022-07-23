Realme 9: When performance, battery and camera matter more than 5G | Analysis / Review

The realme 9 recently arrived on the national market to offer a good intermediary with a quality camera without charging dearly for it. Of course, the Brazil price complicates a little and it can really seem salty to pay R$ 3 thousand for a cell phone with Snapdragon 680. But is the camera worth it? Let’s check.
The design of the realme 9 is very similar to that of the Pro Plus brother and we can even say that the manufacturer took advantage of the same housing in both, with the difference that this one is a little lighter. The finish is made of good quality plastic and is available in white or black. There is a 5G version that has different specifications, but here we will focus on the 4G model.
The multimedia part is on account of a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The adopted panel achieves a good level of brightness and displays very saturated colors by default, making it possible to perform a better calibration. There is no HDR support to get the most out of movies and series on streaming services and the sound part is limited to mono sound which lacks sound balance.
The Snapdragon 680 does the trick even more when combined with 8 GB of RAM that can be extended up to 13 GB in total with the use of part of the storage. The realme software is well optimized and we even managed to outperform the realme 9 Pro Plus in our multitasking-focused speed test. In games, however, don’t expect everything to run at maximum graphics quality.
The 5,000 mAh battery lasts a long time, going from 30 hours of moderate use and being among the best we’ve tested. The realme 9 comes with a 33W charger that takes 1 hour and 20 minutes to fully charge the battery and with a 15-minute charge you will have 10 hours of use quietly.
And finally, we have the most attractive point of the realme 9: its 108 MP camera. It is not the first intermediary to bring such a resolution, but it comes with Samsung’s current sensor that combined with good software is capable of recording great photos, standing above the competition. The ultra-wide also makes good photos, while the macro is the one that sins of the set. The camcorder records only in Full HD, has good stabilization, agile focus and captures audio without much noise.
The realme 9 is a nice phone that is well worth it at the right price. Paying BRL 3,000 for it is a bit complicated, so we recommend keeping an eye out for offers. Below you will find the complete analysis with all the details:
realme 9 was launched in June in Brazil by BRL 2,999. Below you will find the best offers in national retail: