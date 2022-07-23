Realme 9: When performance, battery and camera matter more than 5G | Analysis / Review

The realme 9 recently arrived on the national market to offer a good intermediary with a quality camera without charging dearly for it. Of course, the Brazil price complicates a little and it can really seem salty to pay R$ 3 thousand for a cell phone with Snapdragon 680. But is the camera worth it? Let’s check.

The design of the realme 9 is very similar to that of the Pro Plus brother and we can even say that the manufacturer took advantage of the same housing in both, with the difference that this one is a little lighter. The finish is made of good quality plastic and is available in white or black. There is a 5G version that has different specifications, but here we will focus on the 4G model.

The multimedia part is on account of a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The adopted panel achieves a good level of brightness and displays very saturated colors by default, making it possible to perform a better calibration. There is no HDR support to get the most out of movies and series on streaming services and the sound part is limited to mono sound which lacks sound balance.