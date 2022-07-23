Regina Duarte’s company will have to return R$ 319 thousand from the Rouanet Law | Federal District

The company “ Life is a Dream Produções Artísticas Ltd. .”, which has actress Regina Duarte as managing partner, will have to return BRL 319.6 thousand obtained through the National Culture Incentive Program (Pronac), established by the Rouanet Law.

Regina Duarte leaves command of the Bolsonaro government’s Secretary of Culture

Remember the controversy created by the government and bolsonaristas over the Rouanet Law

In 2018, pieces that were to be produced by the company had their accounts disapproved by the Department of Promotion and Incentive to Culture (see details below). Regina Duarte’s company filed an appeal, which was denied.

The decision was published this Friday (22), in the Official Gazette (DOU). O g1 contacted Regina Duarte’s company, but did not receive a response until the last update of this report.

The membership of “A Vida é Sonho Produções Artísticas Ltd.” is also formed by André Duarte Franco, João Ricardo Duarte Gomes and the actress Gabriela Duarte, all children of Regina.

An ordinance from the Ministry of Culture points out that the accounts of the “Coração Bazar” project, promoted by the company, were disapproved in 2018. dramaturgical adaptation by Lauro César Muniz”, which would take place in São Paulo.

According to the ordinance, the amount approved through the Rouanet Law was BRL 408,540. However, the amount raised by the company was BRL 321 thousand. According to the decision, of this total, BRL 319,614.75 must be returned to public coffers.

The report asked the Special Secretariat for Culture, of the Ministry of Tourism, if the company can appeal the decision, and what was the reason for the disapproval of the accounts, but it also did not get a response until the last update of this publication.

Regina Duarte leaves command of the Bolsonaro government’s Secretary of Culture

Regina Duarte was the special secretary of Culture in the government of Jair Bolsonaro. She took over the portfolio in March 2020, with the mission of “pacifying” the clash between the artistic class and the culture industry with the federal government.

About two months later, on May 20, the actress’ departure from office was announced by Bolsonaro on a social network. At the time, the actress stated that she was missing her children and that her family wanted her closer.

The artist would take over the Cinemateca Brasileira, an institution responsible for the preservation of Brazilian audiovisual production, linked to the Secretary of Culture. However, Regina Duarte never took office.