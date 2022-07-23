Relic Hunters reality star suffers stroke is in ICU

Frank Fritz, 56, one of the stars of the reality show “Relic Hunters” (History), suffered a stroke last Thursday and is hospitalized in serious condition in the US.

The hospital he is in has not yet been informed.

The column searched the History channel in Brazil, to obtain new information about his health status. As of press time, no response has been received. If so, this text will be updated.

The news that Frank had suffered a stroke was given by his ex-reality partner Mike Wolfe. In 2009, the two started a business about hunting objects in the wilds of the US and even Europe. The following year, the reality show debuted.

“Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts,” Wolfe posted.

10 years together

After 22 seasons, more than 300 episodes and 10 years together, the two broke up litigiously in 2020, at the height of the pandemic.

Upon leaving the show, Frank vented: he said he was never friends with Mike and accused him of lying (on the show) about being friends since childhood.

“We were never friends at school. I can’t believe in 10 years he’s said five nice things to me,” Fritz told British tabloid The Sun last year.

“I’ve been very secretive over the past year about Frank’s life and the journey he’s been on. There’s been a lot of opinions about our friendship, the show, but now is not the time to tidy these things up. Now it’s time to pray for my friend.” , posted Wolfe yesterday.

Reality “fake”?

Since the beginning of “Relic Hunters” there has always been news that the program was, in large part, “fake”, armed.

In 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic and with the duo still together, Danielle Colby, the manager of the antique stores of partners Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, gave an interview to journalists from Latin America – among them this columnist.

Ricardo Feltrin at the twitterFacebook, Instagram and Ooops website