Report finds land in the car of Bolsonarista policeman who killed PT in Paraná | West and Southwest

The document was added to the process this Friday (22). Security camera footage shows Marcelo Arruda picking up something from the ground and throwing it at Guaranho’s car, when they first argued before the exchange of fire. See the chronology below.

The Scientific Police document does not mention stones, and speaks only of “dirt”. The expertise on Guaranho’s car was carried out on July 14.

Before the conclusion of the report, delegate Camila Cecconelo said at a press conference that Arruda, when leaving the party to argue with Guaranho, threw a “handful of earth and boulders” at the bolsonarista’s car. On July 13, in an interview with RPCGuaranho’s wife also said that Arruda threw “earth and stones in the car”.

Delegate talks about motivation for crime against PT: ‘It is difficult for us to talk about hate crime’

According to the expert report, remnants of earth were found in the following places on the car:

Left and right front seat;

Floor;

Steering column;

Panel;

Left side air diffuser;

Right front door console;

Left rear seat region.

“The dirt found on the vehicle is compatible with the substrate found at the aforementioned site”, cites the document.

Marcelo Arruda was shot dead at his own birthday party. The event had the PT and former president Lula as its theme. See below the sequence of the crime, according to the Civil Police.

Guaranho became a defendant after the complaint presented by the Public Ministry of Paraná, on Wednesday (20) was accepted by the Justice. He was charged with double aggravated homicide for futile motive and common danger. The MP also said that the crime was politically motivated.

The report detailed that at the place where Marcelo was killed, 13 .380 gun cases were found, in addition to a .40 S&W caliber case. The document also mentioned three dented projectiles.

The Scientific Police do not differentiate which cartridges were used in Guaranho’s gun, and which were fired by Arruda’s gun.

Chronology: assassination of PT treasurer

The crime took place on July 9. Marcelo Arruda was shot at his own birthday party, which had the PT and former president Lula as its theme. When he was hit by Guaranho, the PT retaliated and shot the policeman.

Arruda was taken to the Municipal Hospital, but he could not resist his injuries and died. Jorge Guaranho remains hospitalized, with no expected discharge.

The infographic below shows the order of events on the day of the crime:

