Resident Evil Village Gold Edition pre-orders released

Capcom made available, on Thursday night (21), the pre-sale of Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, a new version of the game announced during the showcase from Capcom in early June. The DLCs that make up the new pack are also available on the PS Store.

According to Sony’s store, the “Winters Expansion” DLC pack, which comes with a third-person main campaign mode, new Mercenaries Mode, and the Shadow of Rose extra, costs BRL 94.90 (for those who own the base game). The new version of the title, which accompanies all this, costs BRL 229.50.

It is worth remembering that anyone who pre-orders any of the above options will receive the “Street Wolf” skin for Rose – available only in the Shadows of Rose extra. Check out the look:

Although the last-gen version is not available on the PS Store, Capcom’s official website mentions that it will be coming to PlayStation 4. Soon, Resident Evil Village Gold Edition will be released on the same day. october 28 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Resident Evil Village has sold 6.1 million copies

In May, Capcom revealed that Resident Evil Village entered the publisher’s platinum games list by selling over 6.1 million copies. Will the debut of the new version boost these numbers even further? Check out the details!