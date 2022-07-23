Retirement and minimum wage may exceed R$ 1,300 in 2023

The Brazilian worker ended up not being very satisfied with the values ​​recently released by the government that refer to the new minimum wage. Most of this dissatisfaction is due to the fact that inflation is high and doesn’t look like it will go down anytime soon.

Thus, the new values ​​end up not making much difference in the purchasing power of Brazilians. In fact, with this increase came even a problem: the Income Tax (IR).

With the salary increase, but no update being made in the IR table, people who receive two minimum wages will start paying the tax. As the table has not been revised for many years, it does not take into account the current rise in inflation. That’s exactly what caused this evil that is already taking the sleep of many people.

Regarding the IR, we know that this can still change, but only if the government actually updates the table. In the meantime, the worker can be a little more optimistic with the possibility that the minimum wage and also retirement will increase in the face of this readjustment.

The current value of the minimum wage is R$ 1,212. The amount so far forecast for next year is R$ 1,294. Thus, the readjustment is little more than 6%. As a result, the number was below inflation expectations.

That’s because the year 2022 is expected to end at 7.67%. If the minimum wage were readjusted to face this value, the new salary would have to be changed by 7.67%.

But it doesn’t end there, as inflation continues to rise and could end up surprising everyone. The 12-month accumulated is believed to be 11.89%. As a result, the minimum wage should be even higher.

Given these numbers, the minimum wage should be R$ 1,356.10, a value that remains far from the current reality and also far from any realistic forecast.

All this also applies to retirees, as they also follow the minimum wage figures. In this way, it is expected that – regardless of what happens – the salary will end up being below inflation.

The new correction should happen, which will be a small relief for workers and retirees, but that will not save Brazilians from having to fight inflation for another year.

It is worth remembering that Brazil is experiencing the worst inflation in its last 26 years. Today we are the fourth country with the highest inflation in the world, behind only Russia (17.1%), Argentina (58%) and Turkey (73.5%).