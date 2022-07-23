Revenue opens consultation on the third batch of IRPF 2022 refund

This Friday, the Federal Revenue Service opened the consultation of the third batch of refund of the IRPF 2022. This batch also includes residual refunds from previous years. The bank credit for 5,242,668 taxpayers will be carried out on July 29, in the total amount of R$ 6.3 billion.

To find out if the refund is available, the taxpayer must access the Revenue page on the internetclick on “My Income Tax” and then on “Consult the Refund”.

Of the total of BRL 6.3 billion, BRL 285,789,146.12 refers to the number of taxpayers that have legal priority, with 9,461 elderly taxpayers over 80 years old, 62,969 taxpayers between 60 and 79 years of age, 6,361 taxpayers with some physical or mental disability or serious illness and 29,540 taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching. There were also 5,134,337 non-priority taxpayers who submitted the declaration until 05/03/2022.

See too

THE Recipe page presents guidelines and service delivery channels, allowing a simplified consultation or a complete consultation of the declaration status, through the processing extract, accessed on the e-CAC. If any pending issues are identified in the declaration, the taxpayer can rectify the declaration, correcting the information that may be wrong.

The IRS also provides an application for tablets and smartphones that makes it possible to directly consult information on the release of IRPF refunds and the cadastral status of an enrollment in the CPF.



