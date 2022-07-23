Revenue releases consultation of the third batch of Income Tax refund; know how to do

Payment must be made on July 29 for more than five million taxpayers

Marcello Casal Jr/ Agência Brasil

Inquiries can be made through the website and application of the Federal Revenue Service.



THE IRS made available this Friday, 22, the consultation of the third batch of refund of the Income tax (IR) to taxpayers. The agency provides for the payment of R$ 6.3 billion, distributed to 5,242,668 taxpayers, between priority (elderly, people with disabilities and teachers) and non-priority (who will receive according to the order in which the statements are delivered, that is, who delivered first receives first), in addition to residual refunds from previous years. Payment will be made on July 29, in the bank account or Pix key informed in the declaration.

To find out if he is entitled to receive this lot, the taxpayer can access the Federal Revenue’s website, click on ‘Income Tax’, and then on ‘Consult the Refund’. The topic “Steps for performing this service” has links and instructions on how to perform the query step by step, but the user can also click on ‘Start’, the green button at the top of the page, to get started directly. After that, you must fill in the requested data and click on ‘Consult’, when it will appear if the money will be released in this lot and what the value. Anyone who believes they should receive it, but is not listed as a recipient, can check if there is any pending in the IR declaration through the e-CAC Portal. After regularizing the situation, the taxpayer must wait to consult its inclusion in the next batches. On the e-CAC Portal, it is possible to consult the status of the IR declaration and identify pending issues, through the “processing statement”.