Rick’s Movie Will Be a Miniseries; actor appears at SDCC

Fans who miss Rick and Michonne got a special treat this Friday (22) from San Diego Comic-Con. The actors Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira appeared by surprise on the dashboard The Walking Dead to announce that the trilogy of films originally centered on Rick will actually be a six-episode miniseries.

The production is described as “an epic love story between two characters transformed by a changing world” and is scheduled to premiere in 2023. Check out her poster below:

Scott M. Gimplehead of content for the universe of The Walking Deadwill serve as showrunner for the series, while Lincoln and Gurira will executive produce.

“Can’t wait to put my cowboy boots on again” said Lincoln.

In an official statement, the actor stated that “we are creating a crazy love epic that will be worth the long wait“. Already Gurira said to continue this journey “it’s something very special“.

the dashboard The Walking Dead also brought the trailer and the date of the last wave of episodes of the series, which will leave the public in October. A little earlier, the derivative Tales of the Walking Dead had also won a preview.

THE San Diego Comic-Con takes place between the 21st and 24th of July and has full coverage on the website, networks and channel of Omelet.

The first day was already marked by news from Dungeons & Dragons, Teen Wolf and The legend of the lost treasurewhile convention Friday promises panels of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Poweranimations of marvel studios and The Walking Dead. Saturday, the busiest day of the event, will have panels from Warner Bros.and Marvel Studios.

