Royal Decrees is #1 on Spotify and dominates top 50

“Decretos Reais, Vol. 1”, a posthumous album by Marília Mendonça that debuted yesterday, scored all four of its tracks on Spotify’s list of the 50 most played songs in Brazil.

The song “Te Amo Demais” is number 1 on the streaming service’s daily chart, while “Te Amo Que Mais Posso Dizer (More Than I Can Say)” appears in the 7th position, “Não Era Pra Ser Assim” in the 9th and “Being Like This/Very Strange (Take Good Care of Me)” in the 14th.

With the posthumous record, Marília Mendonça took first place from Ana Castela, MC Melody and DJ Chris no Beat who dominated the list with the song “Pipoco”. With about 24 hours on the air, the new song that leads the top 50, “Te Amo Demais”, has already accumulated more than 1.2 million plays on the platform.

Marília Mendonça, who is Spotify’s most listened to singer in Brazil, also achieved a global feat. On her birthday, she became the 28th most listened to artist on the Swedish platform in the world. “Te Amo Demais”, number 1 in Brazil, is a re-recording by Leonardo and also appears in 72nd place among the most listened to tracks in the world.

On YouTube, “Te Amo Demais” is also the most listened to track on the new album. The audio released on the video platform already has 3 million views in 24 hours, followed by “Being Assim/ Muito Estranho (Cuida Bem de Mim)”, which has 2.2 million views, “Não Era Pra Ser Assim”, with 2 .1 million and “I Love You What More Can I Say” with 1.4 million.

The first three videos also appear in the first, second and third places in the “trend” tab of YouTube.

Marília Mendonça’s posthumous album was released on the date the country singer would have turned 27. Known as the Queen of Sorência, she died on November 5, 2021 in a plane crash.