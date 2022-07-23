Russia plans to annex territory it controls in Ukraine, says US official

Russia is taking steps to annex parts of Ukraine it controls “in direct violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty”, a top US national security official warned on Tuesday, including installing prosecutors who must take “mock” votes to join. in Russia and force residents to apply for Russian citizenship.

“Russia is starting to release a version of what you might call an annexation manual,” the official, John Kirby, told a White House press conference, drawing parallels with Russia’s takeover of Crimea eight years ago.

Kirby said there was “ample evidence in the intelligence and public domain” of Russia’s ongoing efforts, which include installing the ruble as the national currency in the areas it intends to annex, just as it has done in Crimea. Areas that could be in Russia’s annexation plan, he said, include Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and the provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk, which make up the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

In 2014, Russian forces invaded Crimea and Putin annexed it after newly installed officials hastily organized a referendum on secession that would have secured the support of 97% of voters, prompting international accusations of fraud.

According to several sources, including the Department of Defense, Russia is forcing some residents to apply for Russian passports. Last week, US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said that as part of so-called filtering operations, Russian authorities began confiscating Ukrainian passports and issuing Russian passports.

An Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe report released last week also said Russia was forcing Ukrainian citizens to accept Russian passports. Citing local media sources, the report said that “in the newly occupied territories, the occupiers are forcing Ukrainians to obtain a Russian passport by torturing or paying.”

Kirby said the pattern was particularly evident in Kherson, the first major Ukrainian city to fall, with the installation of Sergei Yeliseyev, a former Russian intelligence officer “with absolutely no connection to Ukraine”.

With the captured city under Yeliseyev’s control, Kirby said: “Russia is taking control of the broadcast towers, establishing loyal security forces, replacing telecommunications infrastructure, forcing residents to apply for Russian citizenship and issuing Russian passports.” .

In another topic of international concern, Kirby noted that there is no immediate evidence that Russia has purchased drones from Iran, which Moscow needs to resupply its fleet. He also said the United States would announce its 16th arms package to Ukraine later this week.

