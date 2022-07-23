Russia resumes gas shipments to Europe via Nord Stream 1

Supply via Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany, stopped for maintenance on 11 July.

The supply via Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany, was stopped for maintenance on 11 July, but even before that outage, flows were cut to 40% of the operation’s capacity.

Thursday’s streams returned to the 40% capacity level, Nord Stream figures showed.

“We are in the process of resuming gas transport. It may take a few hours to reach the indicated transport volumes,” a spokesperson for the pipeline operator told Reuters.

