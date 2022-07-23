Russia wants to hold referendums to annex occupied territories on September 15

Many observers believe that Russia is losing large numbers of soldiers and weapons in Ukraine, and that the Russian war effort may be running out of steam. The same can be seen in the invaded country. Last week, former NATO Supreme Commander James Stavridis said that the end of the war could come within the next four to six months, as “neither side will be able to hold out much longer.”

Thus, Russian President Vladimir Putin may want to secure the achievements he has achieved so far in the neighboring country, before the clamor for arms fades.

The military administrations installed by Moscow in the occupied Ukrainian regions of Kherson and Zaporyjia had already suggested that referendums were being prepared to legitimize the Russian occupation and annex these cities to Russian territory, and that they could take place at the end of the summer.

Now, according to ‘Bloomberg’, citing sources close to Russian Defense, it is known that the referendums to annex these two cities, as well as to formalize the integration in Russia of the self-proclaimed People’s Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, could take place on the day September 15th.

Reports indicate that the process is being led by Sergei Kiriyenko, President Putin’s deputy chief of staff and former prime minister of Russia, who makes frequent visits to Ukrainian territories occupied by Russian forces to oversee preparations.

However, the question remains about who will participate in the election that is being organized by Moscow, considering that most of the Ukrainian populations in these regions have abandoned their homes, fleeing the advance and attacks of the Russian military.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had previously argued that only the Ukrainian population could decide on holding a referendum on annexing these territories to Russia and denied any Russian government involvement in the process.

It should be remembered that in 2014 Russia embarked on a similar tactic in the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, which it annexed after holding a referendum that it claimed showed the willingness of the local population to join Russia. The international community did not recognize the annexation of Crimea and denounced the referendum as illegal.

Yesterday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Russia’s objectives for the war in Ukraine go beyond Donetsk and Luhansk, and include “also the Kherson region, the Zaporyzhia region and various other territories”.

Russian policy expert Tatiana Stanovaya considers the consolidation of Russia’s dominance over the occupied territories to be Putin’s “basic goals”, but that the ambition is to defeat and conquer Ukraine. “Without that, he will never declare victory”, tells the expert to ‘Bloomberg’.