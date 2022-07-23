Russian spying dropped in Europe, says British official

Russia’s spying capabilities in Europe have fallen by “half” after the expulsion of at least 400 intelligence agents from several countries, the head of Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service (also known as MI-6), Richard Moore, told CNN.

According to him, the agents worked “under diplomatic cover” in the countries, and several “illegals”, or Russian spies operating under the guise of ordinary civilians, were also exposed and arrested in recent months.

Richard Moore also believes that Russian troops are at a moment of loss of breath in the face of the need to replace lost soldiers, in addition to having to face the Ukrainian counterattack conducted with long-range weapons – such as the Himars sent by the United States.

“Our assessment is that the Russians will find it increasingly difficult to provide strike material to the exchanges in the coming weeks,” he said. “They will have to take a break and that will give the Ukrainians the opportunity to fight back.”

For Moore, Ukrainians still struggle with “high morale” in the face of “increasing amounts of good weaponry”.

“Russia, on the other hand, has significantly failed in its initial goals of taking Kiev and overthrowing the government,” he said.

War in Ukraine Focuses on East and South

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov admitted this week that the country’s goals in Ukraine go beyond the achievements of Donetsk and Lugansk, ethnically Russian-majority provinces in the Donbass region.

“The geography is now diverse. There are not only the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, but also the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions and a number of other territories, and this process continues, steadily and obstinately,” Lavrov said in an interview with Ria-Novosti agency and the RT channel, both state-owned.

At the beginning of the war, in February, Russia even tried to conquer the capital Kiev, but it backed off in the face of Ukrainian resistance and began to focus on taking the entire Donbass, which had already been the scene of separatist conflicts since 2014.

However, Russian troops also already control most of Kherson province and target neighboring Zaporizhzhia, which are crucial to establishing a land corridor between the annexed Crimea and Donbass.